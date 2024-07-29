Dangerous child rapist is jailed for 25 years after 'preying on vulnerability' of victims
Shaun Bolingbroke, 32, attacked one child and also repeatedly assaulted other children.
A search of his mobile phone uncovered 54 illicit images of children and an image and video of Bolingbroke sexually abusing a dog, Cambs police said.
On Tuesday (July 23), at Cambridge Crown Court, Bolingbroke, of Wisbech, was jailed for 25 years, having been found guilty by a jury of raping a child under 13.
He pleaded guilty to making indecent photographs of children, possessing an extreme pornographic image, and intercourse with an animal.
Bolingbroke was also handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a restraining order.
DC Annette Renwick said: “Bolingbroke is an incredibly dangerous offender who has left the children he sickeningly abused with lasting mental scars.
"They have been so brave in giving their evidence. Bolingbroke preyed on their vulnerability, and I hope this sentence gives them and their families some comfort and the opportunity to move on with their lives.”