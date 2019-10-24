Dad denies murder of teenage son who died as a result of brain injuries he allegedly suffered as a baby

A 36-year-old man has denied killing his teenage son who died as a result of injuries he allegedly suffered as a baby.

John Doak, of Delgate Avenue, Spalding, faces trial for murdering Jack Doak Mitchell, who died in 2016 at the age of 15.

A post-mortem examination found that Jack died from a pulmonary infection and pneumonia having suffered brain injuries as a baby.

Doak appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Oxford Crown Court for a plea hearing before Mr Justice Edis.

The defendant, who sat beside his lawyer, spoke only to confirm his identity and enter a not guilty plea.

He denied a single charge of murdering Jack Doak Mitchell on March 16 2016.

Mr Justice Edis fixed a four-week trial for June 22 next year at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Doak was granted continued conditional bail.