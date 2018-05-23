Cyclists and litterers face big fines after being caught in Peterborough

City centre litterers and Bridge Street cyclists - including one man caught twice in ten minutes - have been hit in the pocket after they were fined at court.

A total of 20 people were fined by magistrates at Peterborough Magistrates' Court yesterday (Tuesday) after they were caught dropping cigarette butts or spitting in and around Peterborough city centre, or cycling along Bridge Street.

A cyclist is stopped in Bridge Street

One cyclist, Kristaps Lagawoushs, was stopped by wardens and given a fixed penalty notice on August 8 - and just nine minutes later he was caught cycling again.

Cycling is prohibited in Bridge Street in the city centre between 9am and 6pm. People who are caught either cycling in the banned area, or littering in the city centre, are given an £80 fixed penalty notice.

If they do not pay the fine, they are sent reminder letters, before eventually the case gets sent to court.

A majority of the 20 people did not attend, and did not enter guilty pleas or supply information about their financial circumstances - and as the fine is based on a defendant's income, many were given a large penalty.

Hilary Shields, chair of the bench, fined most of the defendants £220, and ordered them to pay costs of £180 and a victim surcharge of £30.

The litterers who received the fine were: Nana Agyeman, of Albert Road, Northampton, Marcin Bak, of Highbury Street, Peterborough, Antonio Belo, of Dickens Street, Peterborough, Mirela Cibiotariu, of Cross Street, Spalding, Florin Constantin, of Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, Jade Dunne, of Chaucer Road, Peterborough, Stefan Kandra, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, Zaneta Kandrova, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, Aldar Pollak, of Taverners Road, Peterborough, Sorin Radu, of Lutton Farm, Outland, Peterborough and Saune Siurniene, of Bradfield Way, Peterborough.

Dumitru Negura, of Wildlake, Peterborough, received the penalty for spitting in Bourges Boulevard, while Irena Pruniewicz was given the fine for cycling in Bridge Street.

Kristaps Lagawoushs, of Park Lane, Peterborough, faced two counts of cycling in Bridge Street, and was given a fine of £30, ordered to pay costs of £180 and a surcharge of £33.

Archie Ferla, of Newark Drive, Northampton, and James Fisher, of Stumpacre, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to littering by post, and provided the court with financial information, and were fined £40, ordered to pay costs of £100 and a £30 victim surcharge.

Adam Holub, of Clarence Road, Peterborough pleaded guilty to littering by post but did not provide financial information, so was fined £146, and ordered to pay £180 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Andrew Berry, of Winyates, Peterborough, appeared in person to plead guilty to one count of littering. He told the court he had dropped the cigarette down a drain, and did not know it was illegal to do so. He told magistrates he was on benefits.

Mrs Shields fined him £21, ordered him to pay costs of £30 and a surcharge of £30.

The money collected in the victim surcharge goes into a pot to help victims of crime in general.