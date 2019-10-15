Customer tackled knife man in Peterborough petrol station robbery

A customer tackled a would be robber at a petrol station in Peterborough.

Police were called at around 10.30pm yesterday (14 October) to the Shell garage on Whittlesey Road with reports of an attempted robbery.

Police at the scene. Pic: Terry Harris

A police spokesman said: “The suspect threatened a customer and demanded cash from the cashier. Before the cashier could hand over any money, the suspect was tackled to the ground by a member of the public and then fled.”

The spokesman said the robber used a knife in the incident.

Forensics teams are currently at the scene and police have not made any arrests.

Anyone who has any information regarding the incident is urged to call police on 101, quoting 35/73722/19 or report it online: www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report