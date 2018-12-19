Curfew and rehab for Cambridgeshire man who confronted workmen with a knife

A man who armed himself with a knife and confronted a group of workmen in Cambridge has been ordered to complete a period of rehabilitation.
Neil Rumbelow, 35, of Short Street in Cambridge, was arrested on 13 August after having an altercation in Walnut Tree Avenue.
The group of construction workers were carrying out repairs when Rumbelow approached them, seemingly agitated.
He left and returned a short while later with a knife in his waistband, showing it to the workers, wanting to have a fight.
The following day he was charged with possessing a blade in a public place, which he later admitted in court.
On Monday, December 17, he appeared at Cambridge Crown Court and was sentenced to a year in prison, suspended for two years, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR), six months alcohol treatment, a curfew for four months and ordered to pay £50 compensation to the three people involved as well as a £140 victim surcharge.
PC Jonathan Mowatt said: “Knife crime can devastate lives, thankfully Rumbelow did not use the weapon and no one was injured, however this could have been a completely different ending.”
The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.
It is also illegal to:
* Sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old
* Carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it’s a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less, eg a Swiss Army knife
* Carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife
* Use any knife in a threatening way (even a legal knife, such as a Swiss Army knife)
Anyone who knows someone who carries a knife can report it anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.