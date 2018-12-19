Curfew and rehab for Cambridgeshire man who confronted workmen with a knife

Have your say

A man who armed himself with a knife and confronted a group of workmen in Cambridge has been ordered to complete a period of rehabilitation.

Neil Rumbelow, 35, of Short Street in Cambridge, was arrested on 13 August after having an altercation in Walnut Tree Avenue.

JAILED: Neil Rumbelow, 35.

The group of construction workers were carrying out repairs when Rumbelow approached them, seemingly agitated.

He left and returned a short while later with a knife in his waistband, showing it to the workers, wanting to have a fight.

The following day he was charged with possessing a blade in a public place, which he later admitted in court.

On Monday, December 17, he appeared at Cambridge Crown Court and was sentenced to a year in prison, suspended for two years, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR), six months alcohol treatment, a curfew for four months and ordered to pay £50 compensation to the three people involved as well as a £140 victim surcharge.

PC Jonathan Mowatt said: “Knife crime can devastate lives, thankfully Rumbelow did not use the weapon and no one was injured, however this could have been a completely different ending.”

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.

It is also illegal to:

* Sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old

* Carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it’s a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less, eg a Swiss Army knife

* Carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife

* Use any knife in a threatening way (even a legal knife, such as a Swiss Army knife)

Anyone who knows someone who carries a knife can report it anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.