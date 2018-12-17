Cross Keys Homes admit data breach affecting hundreds of Peterborough residents

Cross Keys Homes have apologised after personal details of more than 250 tenants were sent to wrong addresses.

Cross Keys Homes are the biggest housing association in the city, and the data breach affected 251 residents. They have not revealed what information was incorrectly released.

A spokesman said: “Following a one off administrative process, Cross Keys Homes (CKH) wrongly sent out some information to incorrect addresses. The error affected 251 tenants, for which we are truly sorry. We took action as soon as we could to correct this, and wrote a letter of apology to all involved.

“The information shared was not classed as sensitive and we do not believe it can be used fraudulently. However, we take the security of our tenants’ data extremely seriously and we have voluntarily reported the incident to the Information Commissioner’s Office.

“Additional checks have been put in place to ensure it cannot be repeated.

“We appreciate this incident will cause distress to residents and we unreservedly apologise again for the error. If any tenants have concerns they should call us on 01733 385000.”