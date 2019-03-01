Crook launches foul mouthed tirade at judge who jailed him for carrying ‘formidable’ meat cleaver near Peterborough park

A prolific crook who was caught carrying a lethal meat cleaver near a Peterborough park swore at the judge - who said anyone caught carrying a knife in the city would be jailed.

Jamie Woodroof had to be taken out of court half way through the sentencing hearing at Peterborough Crown Court today (Friday) - and after he returned and apologised, he launched another foul mouthed tirade at Judge Sean Enright, as he was led away to start his 16 month sentence.

Jamie Woodroof and the meat cleaver he carried

Judge Enright told him: “If you carry a blade in Peterborough, it is going to be prison.”

John Farmer, prosecuting, told the court Woodroof (28) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, was stopped by officers near the Stanley Recreation Ground in Peterborough last year. Police spoke to him about bail matters relating to other allegations.

Mr Farmer said: “He told police officers he had the meat cleaver on him, and produced it. He had carried it in the waist of his trousers. “He told police his girlfriend, who he was with at the time, was being pursued by drug dealers.

“The weapon itself is potentially a formidable weapon if used.”

The court was told Woodroof has a lengthy criminal past - including in 2015, when he was sentenced for possession of a knife.

His previous conviction for carrying the weapon meant he faced a minimum of six months in prison.

Nenad Spasojevic, defending, said: “He made full admissions to the offence to police.

“The weapon was not on show, let alone brandished. It was concealed and volunteered to police.”

Judge Enright said Woodroof’s offending caused a ‘risk of serious disorder’ in Peterborough, and said: “You have very many convictions - it is an extraordinary list.”

Cambridgeshire police said they would be launching a knife amnesty to take blades off Peterborough streets this month.

The amnesty will take place from Monday, March 11 to Sunday, March 17. Amnesty bins will be located at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough, Parkside Police Station in Cambridge and Wisbech Police Station.

In addition to amnesty bins, officers will be visiting schools to talk about knife crime and test purchases will be carried out at retail outlets.

It is illegal to:

Sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old.

Carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it’s a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less, eg a Swiss Army knife

Carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife

Use any knife in a threatening way (even a legal knife, such as a Swiss Army knife)

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.