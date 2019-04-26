Criminal damage to building site and fence in Yaxley Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police are appealing for witnesses after criminal damage to a building site and fence on the corner of Park Way, Yaxley. The incident occurred at around 7.45pm yesterday (Thursday). Cambridgeshire Constabulary Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 35/28572/19. Prisoner who hid phones in soles of trainers caught at Peterborough police station