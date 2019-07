A crime scene was put up outside a takeaway in Whittlesey after it was burgled.

Police and forensics officers attended the Curry Lounge in Broad Street after being called at 4.17pm yesterday (Thursday).

Scenes of crime officers attended the incident

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Officers attended and a scene was put in place.

“An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting: 35/49334/19.

“Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.”