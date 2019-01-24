Crime rises across Cambridgeshire - but there is a big drop in burglary

Crime across Cambridgeshire rose by just one per cent over the past year - but there were big rises in robbery and stalking cases in the county,

The figures, released by the Office for National Statistics, show that between September 2017 and September 2018, there were a total of 64,987 crimes committed in the county - up just one per cent compared to the same time period the previous year. During the same period there was an eight per cent increase in crime across England and Wales.

Crime figures

While there was only a small rise in overall crime, there was a big jump in stalking and harassment cases, up 20 per cent to 2,768. Nationally there was a 41 per cent increase in stalking cases.

In Cambridgeshire there were 753 robberies, up 22 per cent from the previous year, There was a 17 per cent rise nationally.

However, it was not all bad news, as the county’s police force recorded an eight per cent drop in reports of burglary, falling to 5,678, while the number of drug offences fell 12 per cent to 1,327.