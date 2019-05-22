Crime prevention event for Peterborough taxi drivers

Have your say

Taxi drivers in Peterborough can take part in a free crime prevention event on Friday.

Police will be at the following taxi ranks:

Taxi drivers can receive free crime prevention advice

. Peterborough Station from 8.30am to 12.30pm and from 3pm to 6pm

. Westgate by John Lewis from 2pm to 5pm

. Queensgate Bus Station, near A2B, from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm

. Broadway from 4pm to 8pm.

Police will also be at the Faizan E Madina Mosque car park in Gladstone Street from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

Police will be offering practical advice on how taxi drivers can protect their vehicles from thieves and will be selling driveway and vehicle alert alarms for £8.

Taxi drivers spoke to the Peterborough Telegraph in February about the rising crime they were facing, with one left on crutches, others not receiving payment and vehicles being broken into.