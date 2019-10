Have your say

A crime prevention advice meeting for tradespeople is being held in Peterborough.

Police crime reduction officers will be at 23 Wolseley UK, Harvester Way, Fengate, PE1 5UT on Monday, October 7 from 8am to 11am.

Tradespeople can receive crime prevention advice

The officers will be offering practical advice on how to keep both your van and tools safe, as well as providing free tool marking.

Free refreshments will be provided.