Crime in Peterborough falls by more than 1,500 offences

Crime in Peterborough has fallen by more than 1,500 in the past year, new government figures reveal.

The figures revealed by the Office for National Statistics show that in the 12 months leading up to December 2018 there were 19,679 recorded crimes in the city - compared to the previous mark of 21,298.

The figures also show a fall in a large number of crime categories.

Crimes involving violence with injury fell from 1,860 to 1,739, while sexual offences fell from 545 to 521.

There were 12 fewer robberies recorded in the city, falling to 321, while residential burglary fell from 946 to 775.

Shoplifting was reduced by almost 200 offences to 2,036.

Across Cambridgeshire, crime fell by four per cent.