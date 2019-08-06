Crackdown on speeding drivers in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire during fortnight campaign

Police across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire will be targeting speeding drivers during a two week crackdown.

The campaign is part of a European wide focus on speeding.

Speeding drivers will be targeted

Sergeant Ian Manley, from the road policing unit for the three forces, said: “We know speed is one of the main contributing factors of collisions in our counties. By driving to the conditions of the roads, including at appropriate speeds, you significantly reduce your chances of being involved in a collision.

“We will continue to do all we can to prevent speeding offences where possible and prosecute those who choose to speed.”

So far this year 26,755 people have received notices for speeding in Cambridgeshire, with the majority of these offences taking place on 30mph roads.

Over the next two weeks officers will carry out speed checks in areas where there have been high numbers of fatal and serious injury collisions.

Motorists are urged to take the following advice:

. Do not assume it is safe to break the speed limit because there is less traffic.

. Do not be tempted to put your foot down because the road ahead appears clear.

. Drive at a speed suitable for the characteristics of the road and be aware that there may be unexpected hazards.

. The difference of a few miles per hour can mean the difference between life and death. The faster someone is driving, the less time they have to stop if something unexpected happens.

