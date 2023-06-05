Lewis Hutchinson, 30, of Eastern Avenue, has been sentenced to life in prison – with a minimum of 31 years, after being found guilty of murder.

The sentence will be minus the 414 days he has already spent in custody from April 18, 2022.

Hutchinson was found guilty of murdering 29-year-old Mihai Dobre in February 2023 and was also convicted of conspiracy to rob.

Lewis Hutchinson's custody photo pictured inset, as police attended the shooting in Paston.

Hutchinson fired the shot- from a shotgun- that killed Dobre in Crabtree, Paston at just after 12.30am on April 13, 2022.

Mr Dobre suffered ‘unsurvivable’ injuries from the gunshot, which Hutchinson claimed had happened accidentally- only admitting manslaughter ahead of the trial.

The jury rejected this version of events, however, and Hutchinson was found guilty on both charges, thanks in part of evidence from his accomplice Christopher Pycroft.

Hutchinson and Pycroft had schemed together to rob Mr Dobre and they smoked crack cocaine and drank together.

The plan went wrong when Hutchinson shot Mr Dobre and Pycroft ended up having his sentence for conspiracy to rob cut in half for giving evidence against Hutchinson.

The trial heard from Pycroft, who told the jury he and Hutchinson had been at his house in the hours leading up to the fatal shooting.

He said the pair had smoked crack cocaine, before coming up with a plan to rob a drugs runner.

Pycroft told the jury Hutchinson had gone to get a ‘tool,’ before returning a short while later with a shotgun.

Pycroft told the jury the plan had been for Hutchinson to threaten the drugs runner with the gun, however, Hutchinson pulled out the gun and shot through the rear driver’s side window, hitting Mr Dobre in the back of his head as he tried to drive off.

After the incident, Hutchinson fled the scene, going to stay with his grandmother in Skegness, where he was arrested.

The gun has never been found.

The charge of conspiracy to rob against Hutchinson was left to lie on file.

When sentencing Hutchinson, Judge Sean Enright described the shooting as a “purely spontaneous act” but added that did not add much mitigation.

He described Hutchinson as someone who is 30-years-old, can’t read or write, suffers from long-term anxiety and self-medicated with drink and drugs.

He added: “I did not find your expression of remorse to be very convincing.”

Detective Inspector Richard Stott, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, said: “This is a tragic case where a father, son and partner has lost his life after getting involved in supplying drugs.

“While firearms offences are extremely rare in this county, and even more so fatal firearms offences, sadly we see all too often people losing their lives or being seriously injured through drug-related violence.

“Given the evidence against him, Hutchinson had no choice but to admit he was there that night and that he was responsible for the killing, but he lied when first questioned, and then lied again trying to claim he was not part of the planned robbery and stating the gun went off by accident as he held it momentarily for another person.

“He stated he couldn’t recall if he pulled the trigger and had no intention to seriously harm or kill Mr Dobre.

“I am pleased the jury could see through these lies and we have managed to get justice for Mr Dobre, his wife and two young children who he has left behind. Hutchinson will now be spending a considerable amount of time in prison.

