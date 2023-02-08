A man who shot and killed a drugs runner in Peterborough has been convicted of murder.

Lewis Hutchinson fired the shot that killed Mihai Dobre in Crabtree, Paston at just after 12.30am on April 13 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Dobre suffered ‘unsurvivable’ injuries after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Lewis Hutchinson, and the scene of the crime

Hutchinson had admitted the manslaughter of Mr Dobre, telling a jury that the shotgun had fired accidentally.

However, the jury at Peterborough Crown Court delivered their guilty verdict today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hutchinson, wearing a white shirt and black tie, showed no emotion as he stood in the dock and the verdict was read out.

The jury have not reached a verdict on a charge of conspiracy to rob, which Hutchinson denies. Judge Sean Enright gave them a majority direction, which means 10 of them can agree on a verdict, rather than all 12. They have resumed their deliberations.

Hutchinson (29), of Eastern Avenue, Peterborough will be sentenced at a later date.

Three other people connected to the case will also be sentenced at a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pycroft 40, of Crabtree, Paston, Peterborough has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob.

Hutchinson’s grandmother, Diane Riley, (65), of Spirewic Avenue, Skegness, Lincolnshire – pleaded guilty to conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.