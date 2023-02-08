A man who shot and killed a drugs runner in Peterborough is facing a life sentence after he was convicted of murder.

Lewis Hutchinson fired the shot that killed Mihai Dobre in Crabtree, Paston at just after 12.30am on April 13 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Dobre suffered ‘unsurvivable’ injuries after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Lewis Hutchinson, and the scene of the crime

Hutchinson had admitted the manslaughter of Mr Dobre, telling a jury that the shotgun had fired accidentally.

However, the jury at Peterborough Crown Court delivered their guilty verdicts today, convicting him of murder and conspiracy to rob.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hutchinson, wearing a white shirt and black tie, showed no emotion as he stood in the dock and the verdict for murder was read out just before 1pm.

After the court took a break for lunch, the jury returned just after 2pm, and delivered their verdict of guilty for the conspiracy to rob charge.

Hutchinson did not appear in the afternoon for the verdict, with Judge Sean Enright telling the court it was at Hutchinson’s request.

Hutchinson (29), of Eastern Avenue, Peterborough will be sentenced on Friday afternoon. He faces a mandatory life sentence having been found guilty of murder. He will also be sentenced for conspiracy to rob.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trial has heard from Christopher Pycroft, who told the jury he and Hutchinson had been at his house in the hours leading up to the fatal shooting.

He said the pair had smoked crack cocaine, before coming up with a plan to rob a drugs runner.

Pycroft told the jury Hutchinson had gone to get a ‘tool,’ before returning a short while later with a shotgun.

Pycroft told the jury the plan had been for Hutchinson to threaten the drugs runner with the gun. However, a shot was fired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the incident, Hutchinson fled the scene, going to stay with his grandmother in Skegness, where he was arrested.

He initially made no comment to police, but later pleaded guilty to manslaughter, saying the gun had been fired accidentally.

He told the jury he had not brought the gun to the scene, saying it had been Pycroft who had handed him the weapon a few moments before the shot was fired.

He also said he had not smoked crack cocaine with Pycroft that night, and had not plotted to rob the drugs runner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gun has never been found

Three other people connected to the case will also be sentenced at a later date.

Pycroft 40, of Crabtree, Paston, Peterborough has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob.

Hutchinson’s grandmother, Diane Riley, (65), of Spirewic Avenue, Skegness, Lincolnshire – pleaded guilty to conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad