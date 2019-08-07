Court urged to give prolific Peterborough shoplifter lenient sentence ‘to save tax payers money’

A court was urged to give a prolific Peterborough thief a lenient sentence to save tax payers money.

Career shoplifter Michelle Blades has dozens of previous convictions for theft - and she appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last week where she admitted eight more offences.

Despite Blades’ lengthy criminal past, Martin Newton, defending urged District Judge Ken Sheraton to give her a chance to work with drug agency Aspire to help her beat her heroin dependency - and also to keep the sentence ‘as low as possible to spare tax payers expense.’

But Judge Sheraton said: “The tax payers have an expense if she steals.”

Blades (36) of Hallaton Road, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to the thefts, which took place in a range of shops in Peterborough between March 23 and April 29. They mainly involved baby clothes and goods, with the value of the items adding up to hundreds of pounds.

The court heard Blades has 78 previous convictions against her name - 59 or which are for theft.

She also admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following her last release from prison.

Judge Sheraton jailed Blades for 48 weeks, and ordered her to pay compensation of £467.62