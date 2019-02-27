Court of Appeal confirms hearing date for Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya

The Court of Appeal has confirmed Fiona Onasanya’s appeal will be heard next week.

The Peterborough MP was released from prison on Tuesday, a month after she was jailed for perverting the course of justice.

Earlier this month, Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow told parliament Ms Onasanya’s appeal would be heard on Tuesday March 5 - but The Court of Appeal only confirmed that date today (Wednesday).

The case is listed to be heard at 10.30am.

The hearing on Tuesday will be the first listing for the case - and it is possible further hearings will be needed in the future.