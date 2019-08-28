Court grants Peterborough council eviction notice to move on travellers

An eviction notice for travellers in Peterborough has been granted by a court.

More than a dozen caravans set up on a park at Beckingham, Orton Goldhay, on Sunday, August 18.

Peterborough City Council carried out a welfare visit the following day and issued a Section 77 notice which gave the group until 5pm on Wednesday, August 21 to leave, otherwise the council would take action.

But as the group had failed to move on by the deadline the council moved to secure an eviction notice which was granted at magistrates’ court today (Wednesday, August 28).

If the group fails to leave the council said it will give them 24 hours from tomorrow morning and then will look at arranging an eviction.

Residents living in the area have previously spoken about the impact the group has had on the neighbourhood.

Police put in extra patrols in the area as a result of concerns by residents about a number of incidents.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a fire which had been started deliberately in the front garden of a property in Beckingham on Thursday, August 22.

