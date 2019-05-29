Couple investigated for alleged sexual activity in Fenland park

A couple are being investigated for allegedly engaging in sexual activity in a park.

The alleged incident was said to have taken place in West End Park in March on Saturday.

West End Park in March

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 1.22pm on Saturday with reports of two people engaged in sexual activity in West End Park, March.

“Officers attended the scene, but the offence was no longer being committed when they arrived. They spoke to the two people about the allegations and a crime has been raised for outraging public decency.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/36245/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”