County lines drug dealer, who made desperate attempted to escape from Cambridgeshire Police, jailed

A ‘county lines’ drug dealer who made a desperate attempt to escape after being caught red-handed by officers in Cambridge has been jailed for more than three years.

Prince Donkoh, 27, was driving through Cambridge on Christmas Eve last year when officers in an unmarked car noticed him acting suspiciously.

The knuckle Duster recovered by police

The two officers recognised his black Mercedes as a vehicle linked with drug dealing and followed Donkoh to a car park in Chesterton Road.

They approached and while speaking to Donkoh, they noticed him drop a cling film wrap into the passenger foot well and attempted to handcuff him.

Donkoh managed to flee and escape by squeezing through some cast iron railings, however, his description was put out over the radio and five minutes later he was seen running back along Chesterton Road and arrested.

On him was found more than £350 and a mobile phone containing drug dealing messages. In the vehicle officers found 81 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin with a street value of £810, a bundle of cash, a knuckle duster and a knife.

Drugs found by police in a green bag

Donkoh, of no fixed address, admitted possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply, possession of criminal property, possession of an offensive weapon and obstructing a search.

He was sentenced to serve three years and four months in prison yesterday (23 January) at Cambridge Crown Court.

DC Daniella Lewis said: “We see constant reminders of the devastating impact drugs can have on our communities, so getting another dealer off the streets is a great result.

“We have a dedicated team to tackle ‘county lines’ drug dealing in Cambridgeshire and I urge anyone who suspects such activity to come forward and report it to police.”