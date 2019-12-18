County lines drug dealer who hid heroin in her bottom given suspended sentence

Have your say

A woman who hid cash in her bra and heroin in her bottom has been sentenced.

Salome Osagiede (20) was found in a property in Ashton Gardens, Huntingdon, by officers on February 5 last year.

Crown court news

She was surrounded by drugs paraphernalia including a “burner” style phone and was arrested at the scene.

She was searched and about £1,700 in cash was found in her bra before she retrieved a bundle of wraps, which contained both heroin and cocaine, from inside her bottom.

Osagiede, of Lanchester Way, Peckham, London, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Today (Wednesday) at Peterborough Crown Court she was sentenced to two years in a young offenders’ institute suspended for two years and 100 hours unpaid work.

PC Matt Purser said: “I hope anyone involved in county line drug dealing in Cambridgeshire realises how hard we are working to tackle the issue and to put people before the courts.

“There is nowhere to hide in this county for drug dealers; we will find you.”

County lines involves organised crime groups extending their drug dealing business from big cities into new areas. More information about county lines can be found here: https://www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Drug-networking.