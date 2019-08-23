Counting the cost of Peterborough drink-driving

This week marks the start of the annual Peterborough Beer Festival, which always draws thousands of people to the city’s Embankment.

I’m sure everybody going will have a fantastic time whilst staying safe, especially when travelling home, writes Rob Hill, Prevention & Enforcement Head of Service Cambridgehire County Council & Peterborough City Council.

We would like to remind people attending of the dangers associated with exceeding the legal drink drive limit, especially the morning after a night out.

You can still be affected by alcohol the next day, even if you feel fine when you wake up, you can still be over the legal limit or unsafe to drive. It takes time for the body to eliminate alcohol. While taking a shower, drinking coffee or other sobering techniques may make you feel better, it’s important to remember they do not speed up the alcohol absorption process.

Any amount of alcohol consumed affects your ability to drive and even a single drink can influence performance. Judging speed will become more difficult and reaction times to potential hazards will be slower.

An individual’s tolerance to alcohol depends on a number of factors including age, weight, gender, stress and recent food consumption. However, that said, the safest thing to do is not to drink and drive because the repercussions can be severe. So it’s worth remembering that there are always a number of non alcoholic drinks on sale at the festival.

The risks of drink driving are severe and if you’re convicted of it, you face the following consequences:

l A minimum 12 month driving ban.

l A criminal record.

l A hefty fine.

l Up to six months in prison.

l An endorsement on your licence for 11 years.

Not only that, but your day to day life will be seriously impacted, as you’ll face:

l Increased car insurance.

l Potential job loss.

l Difficulty getting into foreign countries such as the USA.

l Loss of independence.

The Institute of Advanced Motorists calculate that a drink drive conviction could cost between £20,000 and £50,000 as a result of fines, solicitors fees, increased car insurance and loss of employment.

With the Bank Holiday upon us no doubt many of you will be hitting the road and making the most of an extended weekend.

Motorists should be aware of the dangers of falling asleep at the wheel and take regular breaks on long journeys.

Studies have shown that drivers don’t fall asleep without warning - they have tried to fight off drowsiness by opening a window or by turning up the radio - but this doesn’t work for long.

There are plenty of signs of tiredness such as yawning, eye closing, head-tilting forward, difficulty concentrating and lane drifting - so it’s important to learn to read these.

Research suggests that almost 20 per cent of collisions on major roads are sleep-related and these are more likely to result in a fatality or serious injury.

To help combat the danger of falling asleep, make sure you plan your journey to include a 15 minute break every two hours, and don’t start a long trip if you’re feeling tired.

Remember the risks if you have to get up unusually early to start a long drive. Try to avoid long trips between midnight and 6am, when you’re likely to feel tired anyway.

If you start to feel sleepy, find a safe place to stop. Drink two cups of coffee or a high caffeine drink and have a rest for 10 to 15 minutes to allow the caffeine to kick in.

Remember, the only real cure for tiredness is proper sleep. A caffeine drink or a nap is a short term solution that will only allow you to keep driving a short time.

Every year, Highways England traffic officers deal with more than 85,000 breakdowns on the roads they patrol.

In the last two years, 40 per cent of these breakdowns were caused by vehicles running out of fuel, tyre maintenance, power loss and engine trouble.

Highways England recommend carrying out a few quick and easy checks to ensure you and your vehicle are safely equipped to drive. Having a roadworthy vehicle can also save you time and money in the future.

Visit www.trafficengland.com for information.