Council seeks to close historic building ravaged by fires, fly-tipping, vermin and all day anti-social behaviour

Fenland District Council is seeking to legally close an historic property in Wisbech to help preserve the building’s future and protect nearby residents from persistent criminal activity.

The authority will make an application for a Closure Order to close Ely House, a Grade II-listed property in Lynn Road, at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 1.

The application will be made under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, following a series of incidents at the address.

If the application is successful the property will be closed for a period of up to three months.

It means no one will be allowed to enter the house except authorised persons, and anyone caught in breach will be committing a criminal offence.

The privately owned property is currently empty, but access has been gained and various criminal acts committed, resulting in serious nuisance to the local community.

Issues have included anti-social behaviour at all hours, fires being set alight, fly-tipping, drug and alcohol abuse and vermin infestation, with frequent attendance by the emergency services to deal with disorder and crime.

Cllr Susan Wallwork, Fenland District Council’s portfolio Hholder for communities, said: “It is the property owners’ responsibility to ensure that Ely House is kept in a safe and secure condition. However, we will not tolerate the persistent nuisance and anti-social behaviour that neighbours have suffered from over a number of months.

“We also have an active interest in protecting this historic property, which is reputed to be one of the oldest buildings in Wisbech.

“We have received many complaints from multiple Wisbech councillors and members of the public and are responding in full to their concerns. We have done everything within our legal power to address the complex issues on the site and worked hard to gather all the necessary evidence to support our application to court.

“I hope the Closure Order is granted to not only provide immediate respite to local residents but to help preserve the building for years to come.”