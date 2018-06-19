Convicted rapist given fresh sentence at Peterborough Crown Court after 'vicious attack' on woman

A convicted rapist has had 32 months added to his sentence after trapping and attacking a female prison guard in his cell.

Liam McCarthy, 28, was serving a 17-year sentence at HMP Littlehey, Huntingdon, at the time of the attack.

The court heard how the guard entered McCarthy’s cell to complete a routine inspection before he grabbed her throat and choked her.

Before other guards could intervene, McCarthy barricaded the door shut with a wardrobe and other items.

Shortly afterwards, guards managed to force their way into the cell to find McCarthy shirtless on top of the victim.

She was not seriously injured but was extremely shaken and upset.

He pleaded guilty today (Tuesday June 19) to false imprisonment and causing actual bodily harm at Peterborough Crown Court.

Detective Constable Tom Nuttall said: “This vicious attack could have continued had the victim’s colleagues not intervened.

“Today’s result means that this violent individual will not be free to harm the public for a long time.”