Convicted killer with schizophrenia who went missing after being let out on day release is found

A convicted killer with severe mental health problems who went missing after being let out of hospital to visit Tesco has been found.

Peter Atkins (66) was reported missing by staff at Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road, Bassingbourn, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (August 1) after he failed to return from authorised free time to go to Tesco that afternoon.

Peter Atkins in Tesco

Two public appeals were issued by police as Atkins is on twice-daily medication for paranoid schizophrenia.

And this morning (Tuesday, August 6) Cambridgeshire police confirmed he had been found.

A police spokesperson said: “He was located in Royston by officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary at about 8am this morning (Tuesday).

“We would like to thank members of the public and media who shared our appeal to find Peter and also to those who reported information.”

Atkins was detained under the mental health act for killing his pregnant daughter’s husband Stephen Provoost in 2001 while he slept beside her in their bedroom.

The killing was described as ‘mind-chilling’ by the judge in the case.