Concerns for missing Peterborough teenager who could be in Whittlesey

There are concerns for a missing Peterborough teenager.

Tammy-Lee Fisher (18) was reported missing yesterday (Wednesday, January 30) and is believed to be in the Whittlesey area.

Tammy-Lee Fisher

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 299 of January 30.