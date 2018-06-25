Concerns are growing for man missing from hospital with Peterborough links

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a man who has gone missing from hospital.

Thomas Balmforth, 32, went missing from Conquest Hospital, Hastings, around 2.30pm on Wednesday, June 20.

Police said he has links to Brighton and Peterborough

He is white, 5’ 7”, of medium build and with short dark brown hair. Thomas was last seen wearing a light coloured top and Adidas tracksuit bottoms.

PC Liam Hunt of the Missing Persons Team said: “We are extremely worried for the welfare of Thomas as this is unusual for him to go missing.

“He is a vulnerable adult and is on regular medication and we believe he has not taken any with him.

“We are therefore asking people to keep a look out for Thomas, in particular on public transport, and get in contact with us immediately if you see him.”

If you see Thomas or have any information on his whereabouts please report online or call 101 quoting reference 1421 of 20/06.