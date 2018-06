Have your say

Police have said they are concerned for the well being of a man who has gone missing from Yaxley.

Jason Frankum (47) was last seen in Yaxley last night (Thursday, 31 May) at about 11pm.

Frankum is white and described as 5’5”, thin, with grey hair. He was last seen wearing jeans and a black padded jacket.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who knows of his whereabouts to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.