Concern grows for missing man who may be in Peterborough

The family of a missing man with links to Peterborough have made an urgent plea to find him.

Leon Sleight (22) who is described as around 5ft 9”, skinny build with short brown hair, was last seen around 6pm on Tuesday evening in Whaplode. Police believe he maybe wearing black skinny jeans, a black or tan coloured hoody with brown suede boots.

A Lincolnshire police spokesman said: “We would like Leon to contact us and let us know he is safe and well and also anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts is asked to get in touch. Leon’s family are very concerned about him and we would like to find him as soon as we can. Leon has friends in the Peterborough area and may have or be travelling to that area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lincolnshire police on 101.

