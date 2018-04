Police are appealing for information that may help them locate 21-year-old Szymon Janczewski, who is missing from his home in Spalding.

Szymon has been missing since last Friday, April 20.

The 21-year-old is described as white, tall and with blonde hair, and may have a blue cycling bike with him.

If you do know where he is, or have seen him, please contact police on 101, quoting incident number 444 of 21 April