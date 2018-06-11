Concern growing for young girl missing from her Peterborough home

Have your say

Police have launched a public appeal to find a teenage girl who has gone missing from her home in Eastgate, Peterborough.

Tammy Lee Fisher, 17, was last seen at just before 10pm last night (Sunday, June 10) and was wearing a black Superdry jacket, black jeans and black and green Nike Air Max trainers.

She is described as white, slim, 5’ 1” with light brown hair.

Anyone with information about Tammy’s whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101.