Concern growing for teenage girl missing from her Werrington home

Family members are appealing for information as to the whereabouts of a teenage girl missing from her home in Werrington, Peterborough.

Ashleigh Riley, 18, has been missing since 11pm last night, Tuesday January 9.

Her father Lee Riley said Ashleigh is "extremely vulnerable" and was last seen wearing pyjamas under a grey coat with black boots.

Police have been made aware and anyone with information as to Ashleigh's whereabouts are asked to call police on 101 or Lee Riley directly on 07534 159049.