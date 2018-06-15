Concern growing for missing boy at risk of exploitation and last seen in Peterborough area

Concern is growing for a 14-year-old boy missing from Murrow who was last seen in the Peterborough area.

Gedi Koncevicius, 14, was last seen on Saturday (June 9) at 6.45pm near Murrow.

Police say he is at risk of exploitation.

Gedi is described as slim, 5’7”, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing black trainers, black shorts and a long sleeved black top.

DI Dan Pawson said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen Gedi in the past week or has information about his whereabouts.

“We have concerns for his welfare and it is important we find him.

“Any information, no matter how small, could prove vital in tracing Gedi.”

Gedi has links to the Fenland and Peterborough areas.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.