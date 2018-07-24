Concern growing for man missing from Stamford and Rutland Hospital

Concern is growing for a 52-year-old man who has gone missing from Stamford and Rutland Hospital.

Police are appealing for help to locate Normunds Kirsteins, who hasn’t been seen since leaving Stamford and Rutland hospital at 7pm yesterday, Monday July 23.

Normunds is described as having dark, short hair, and wearing a light grey ¾ length pair of trousers, trainers and top, and wearing a ward wristband with his name on. He may also be carrying a black bag.

The 52-year-old may still be in the area.

If you see him, or know where he is, please contact police via email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference (474 of 23 July) in the subject box.

Alternatively call 101 quoting reference number 474 of 23 July, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org