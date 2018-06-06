Concern growing for man missing from Spalding

Concern is growing for a man missing from Splading.

Police are appealing to anyone who knows the whereabouts of Oscars Nazars, who hasn’t been seen since May 31.

The 31-year-old lives on Spring Gardens, Spalding, and is described as wearing black trainers with white laces, blue shorts with a white stripe down the side, and a dark blue t-shirt. He is described as 6ft 2, and medium build.

If you know where he is, please email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the incident number (382 of 3 June) in the subject box.

Alternatively call 101, quoting incident 382 of 3 June.