Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate missing 61-year-old Kurban Kassam.

Kurban, who is from Willonholt, Ravensthorpe, was last seen on 16 January.

It’s believed he has taken his green Volkswagen Passat with him.

Anyone who has seen Kurban or is vehicle is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 303 of 16 January.