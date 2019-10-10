Concern for missing Peterborough man not seen for more than a week

Officers are growing increasingly concerned about a 36-year-old man from Peterborough who has not been seen for more than a week.

Alexandr Gumeniuc was last seen at about 9.30pm on Saturday, September 28 when he left his home in Sandford, Westwood, to get food at a local kebab shop.

Alexandr Gumeniuc

Detective Inspector Andy Tolley said: “Alexandr has never been missing before and to not be in touch with anyone for this long is out of character.

“Alexandr left his address, where he rents a room in a family home, on foot, however, he did not return home and no one has seen or spoken to him since.

“Alexandr has not shown up at work and most of his belongings remain in his room, which suggests he did not plan on going anywhere.

“If you think you may have seen Alexandr in the past week please get in touch.”

Alexandr is described as a white man, between 5’ 8” and 5’ 10” tall, slim, with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a sports top, trousers and trainers.

Anyone who has seen Alexandr or believes they may know where he is should contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 261 of October 5.