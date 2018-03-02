Concern as Peterborough man still missing after seven weeks

Police are still appealing for information to trace a man who has been missing from his Peterborough home for more than a month.

Kurban Kassam - known to friends and family as Ali - was reported missing on January 16, but had not been seen for three weeks before then.

Kurban Kassam's VW Passat

Mr Kassam (61) of Willonholt, Ravensthorpe, took his green VW Passat with him, and the car was found parked at Milton Ferry on Monday, February 19.

The discovery sparked large searches of the area, with Cambridgeshire police joined by the specialist Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue Lowlands Rescue Team to try and find Mr Kassam - but he remains missing.

Police are appealing for witnesses who saw Mr Kassam, or the VW in the run up to his disappearance. The Passat's registration number is R129 HYJ.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.