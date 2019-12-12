Con artist who used sob story to defraud public given banning order

A woman who used a sob story to con members of the public out of money has appeared in court.

Demi Sanghera (26) of Victoria Road, Cambridge, would pretend to be upset and claim she had lost her belongings with no way of getting home in an attempt to get money from people.

Demi Sanghera

On nine separate occasions between February and October this year she ‘borrowed’ amounts of between £17 and £50 via bank transfer or cash with no intention of returning the money.

During the most recent incident on October 20 Sanghera positioned herself on the stairs of Park Street car park crying. When she was approached by a lady to check if she was okay Sanghera said she had no way of getting to her brother who was three hours away.

The victim withdrew £20 and the pair exchanged contact details with the understanding Sanghera would return the money but she never did.

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday she pleaded guilty to nine counts of fraud by false representation and possession of heroin.

Sanghera was sentenced to four months in prison suspended for 24 months for each count to be served concurrently.

She was also handed a five year Criminal Behaviour Order which prohibits her from requesting or accepting money from members of the public in Cambridge.

PC Leanne Robinson said: “Sanghera is a sophisticated, well-rehearsed criminal who has most likely conned many more people in Cambridge out of money.

“The suspended sentence and CBO handed at court means she will face time in prison if she offends again.”