Community warden assaulted in Spalding

Police are appealing for witnesses after a community warden was assaulted in Spalding. The assault was in Hall Place at around 1pm on Monday. Lincolnshire Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses and any information to help us investigate this offence. Please call 101 if you can help."