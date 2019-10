A person has been given a community order after cannabis was discovered in their bedroom.

The Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team raided an address in Ledbury Road, Netherton, on Sunday after concerns were raised by residents.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: "During the search a small amount of cannabis was located in a bedroom. The occupant is being dealt with by way of a community remedy which includes receiving an educational input around drugs."