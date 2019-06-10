Commemorative bench defaced by Swastikas

Swastikas have been sprayed on a commemorative bench in a woods near Bourne.

The vandalism took place between Sunday, June 9 and today in Twyford Woods. Areas of the site have been defaced with Swastikas in silver and white spray paint.

Vandalism at Twyford Woods. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

This includes a commemorative bench which has been extensively vandalised.

Police are appealing for information.

To contact Lincolnshire Police call 101 quoting incident number 54 of June 10, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk writing incident number 54 of June 10 in the subject line, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.