Cocaine dealer seen driving erratically by police jailed

A cocaine dealer who was seen driving erratically by police officers in an unmarked car has been jailed.

Sorin Cara (27) was parked in Carlisle Road, Cambridge, with the engine running on his hired Ford Focus when he was spotted by the officers at about 10pm on April 9.

Sorin Cara

Cara drove off at speed and was followed by the officers, who saw him cross three lanes of traffic and cut up another vehicle.

When he turned into Victoria Avenue the officers switched on the blue lights on their vehicle and stopped him.

A search of the vehicle and Cara’s home in Mill Road, Cambridge, revealed £2,270 in cash, cocaine worth between £1,240 and £1,760, three SIM cards and what was believed to be a list of drug debts.

On Friday at Cambridge Crown Court Cara was sentenced to three years in prison, having previously admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

PC Jamie Williams said: “Cara’s actions behind the wheel could have easily resulted in a collision. Drug dealing is a despicable trade which causes misery for those trapped in addiction and is often linked to other offences such as burglary and violence.”