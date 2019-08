Class A drugs, a hunting knife and a knuckle duster were among the items seized by police after a raid in Peterborough.

A taser torch and police style baton were also recovered after the search warrant which was conducted in the Netherton area last Friday evening.

The items which were seized. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Cambridgeshire police was unable to give a more precise location of the raid but said an investigation is ongoing and the items will be destroyed.

There have been no arrests.