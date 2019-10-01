Class A drug dealers jailed

Two men who were found with more than £700 worth of crack cocaine and heroin have been jailed.

Zakariya Hilowloe (21) and Daniel Yemane (30) were initially pulled over by officers on April 20 in Cheddars Lane, Cambridge, after their car was showing as having no insurance.

When officers tried to search them Hilowloe became abusive. As a result, they took the men into custody where a strip search revealed £720 worth of crack cocaine and heroin hidden on Yemane.

Hilowloe, of no fixed abode, stood trial at Cambridge Crown Court in July and was found guilty of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

Yemane, of South Esk Road, London, pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

They were sentenced on Friday at Cambridge Crown Court where Hilowloe was jailed for four years and Yemane for three years and nine months.

PC Dan Scott, who investigated, said: “We’re working hard to tackle drug dealing across the county.

“These substances wreak havoc on people’s lives and dealing can often be linked to violence, intimidation and other offences as people look to feed their addictions.”

If you suspect somebody is involved in drug dealing, you can report this to police online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report or by calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.