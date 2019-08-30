Class A drug dealer reached for axe during police struggle

A drug dealer has been jailed for four years after he was caught with more than £300 worth of crack cocaine and heroin.

Officers from the force’s Southern Impact Team found Vijay Badhan (45) inside a flat in Whitehill Road, Cambridge, on July 30 following a tip-off suggesting it was being used as a base to deal drugs from.

Vijay Badhan and the weapons he was hiding

Badhan was arrested when a wrap of suspected Class A drugs and two mobile phones were seen on a table in front of him. Suspecting he was hiding more drugs, he was strip searched.

A further 31 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin were found during the search before Badhan became aggressive and had to be restrained. During the struggle Badhan reached for an axe he had hidden down the side of his sofa but officers managed to intervene.

They also found a knife hidden in the armrest of the sofa.

Badhan, of High Street, Bedford, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

PC Jamie Williams said: “Not only did Badhan have a substantial amount of illegal drugs on him, he had also hidden several weapons in a bid to protect them.

“Thankfully, the officers were on the ball and intervened before he had the chance to arm himself.

“As a result of the tip-off these drugs will never find their way to the streets and yet another drug dealer has been brought to justice.”