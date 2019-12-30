Christmas behind bars for Peterborough drink driver

A Peterborough woman spent Christmas behind bars after being caught drink driving.

Sandra Lytkinaite (30) of Gladstone Street, was stopped by police on Lincoln Road on November 16 as she was driving a Vauxhall Zafira.

Police run a confidential drink and drug driving hotline

She was driving whilst disqualified, and with no insurance - and when she was arrested and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station, she gave a Breathalyser reading of 68 microgrammes (ugs) in 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35ugs.

She appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 19, where she pleaded guilty to three offences.

Magistrates jailed her for 16 weeks, after hearing the offences were ‘aggravated by the defendant’s previous offending.’

She was also banned from driving for 42 months, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £122.

Lytkinaite was not the only drink driver to appear at court in the run up to Christmas.

Jasmina McSorley (47) was given a suspended prison sentence after being caught drink driving for the third time.

McSorley, of Drift Road, Stamford, was driving a VW Beetle when she was stopped by police on Padholme Road East on November 15.

She gave a Breathalyser reading of 86ugs in 100ml of breath. She was also driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and with no insurance.

McSorley appeared in court on the same day as Lytkinaite, and was given an 18 week prison sentence, suspended for two years after admitting three offences.

She was also ordered to take part in a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, banned from driving for three years, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £122 and costs of £85.

Georgina Stone (22) of Violet Way, Yaxley, was given a £120 fine after being caught on Chapel Street, Yaxley.

She was also driving with no insurance, and gave a reading of 57ugs in breath. Along with the fine, she was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32, costs of £85, and was banned from driving for 12 months. That ban can be reduced by 13 weeks if she completes a drink drive rehabilitation course by July 18 2020.

David Gwede (54) of Waterloo Street, Newcastle, was stopped on the Public Access Road at Haddon on October 30. He gave a reading of 54ugs, and later pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was fined £646, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £64 and costs of £85, and was banned from driving for 40 months.

Lewis Atkins was handed a £300 fine after he was stopped by officers on Newborough Road in Peterborough on November 23.

Atkins (28) of Thistle Drive, Peterborough, was driving a BMW when he was pulled over. He admitted drink driving, and along with the fine was ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned from driving for 12 months. That ban can be reduced by 13 weeks if he completes a drink drive rehabilitation course by July 18 2020.

Matthew Preston (25) of St Martins Street, Peterborough, was fined £500 after being caught over the limit.

Preston was driving a Vauxhall Insignia on Oundle Road on November 28 when he was caught.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £50 and costs of £85, and was banned from driving for 12 months. That ban can be reduced by 13 weeks if he completes a drink drive rehabilitation course by July 18 2020.

Zubair Hussain (30) of Cromwell Road, Peterborough was given a suspended prison term after admitting drink driving, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

Hussain was stopped on Lincoln Road on December 12. He later gave a reading of 65ugs in 100ml of breath.

He was given an eight week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to take part in an Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. He was also given a six month curfew, which means he has to be at home between 9pm and 9am.

The court also gave him a 36 month driving ban, and ordered him to pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs.