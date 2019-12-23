Christmas behind bars for burglar who ransacked Peterborough property

A man who broke into the garage of a Peterborough home before ransacking the shed will spend Christmas behind bars.

John Hunt, 28, broke into the garage in Star Mews, Eastgate, while the victim was out at about 12pm on Saturday, 9 November.

When the woman returned home her son heard noises coming from the back garden. She went upstairs to look out the window and saw Hunt in the shed packing items, such as electrical gardening tools, into a bag.

The victim called police and continued watching Hunt until officers arrived and arrested him at the scene.

The woman then went downstairs to the front of the house where she noticed the garage door had been opened and damage had been done to her conservatory door.

The investigation established that Hunt most likely broke into the garage and then climbed into the garden through a window.

Damage to the conservatory indicated he had attempted to break into the house with a brick but failed.

Hunt, of Arnhem Way, Spalding, admitted burglary, criminal damage, and breach of a suspended sentence. He was sentenced to 13 months imprisonment at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday, 18 December.

PC Ollie Plant said: “This was a brazen burglary carried out in broad daylight.

“Thanks to the victim acting quickly and alerting police, officers were able to get to the address and catch Hunt red-handed.

“Burglary remains a priority for the force and we will continue to crack down robustly on this type of criminality.”

Anyone with information about burglary should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.